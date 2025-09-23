In this episode, we’re joined by Pranav Raval, Head of Core Infra at Aptos Labs, to discuss Shelby, a decentralized hot storage network designed to monetize reads, enable scalable data use, and support applications like streaming, ads, and AI. Pranav explains its architecture, cross-chain integration, and creator economy potential, while highlighting Aptos’s role as the coordination layer.





Thanks for tuning in

--

Follow Shelby: https://x.com/shelbyserves

Follow Pranav: https://x.com/rpranav

Follow Mike: https://x.com/MikeIppolito_





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





Join the Bell Curve Telegram group: https://t.me/+nzyxAvQ0Xxc3YTEx

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:17 ) The L1 Landscape Today

( 4:37 ) Combining Silicon Valley & Wall Street

( 8:38 ) What Does Shelby Enable?

( 11:24 ) Understanding Shelby

( 24:04 ) Utilizing DoubleZero

( 25:51 ) Other Services

( 28:50 ) Shelby Architecture Layers

( 34:26 ) Why Make Shelby Its Own Layer?

( 37:23 ) Enabling the Creator Economy

( 43:54 ) Closing Comments

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.