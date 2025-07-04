In this episode, Jon Charbonneau of DBA joined us at Permissionless to discuss regulatory arbitrage in crypto, challenges around decentralization, and the evolving role of L2s. We also explore opportunities in prediction markets, memecoins, and modular lending. Finally, we touch on investment trends, talent pools, and institutional adoption across ecosystems like Solana, Base, Monad, and Hyperliquid.Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

Arkham is a crypto exchange and a blockchain analytics platform. Arkham allows crypto traders and investors to look inside the wallets of the best traders, largest funds and most influential players in crypto, and then act on that information.





Sign up to Arkham: https://auth.arkm.com/register?ref=blockworks





Eligibility varies by jurisdiction. Users residing in certain jurisdictions will be excluded from onboarding.

--

Follow Jon: https://x.com/jon_charb

Follow Carlos: https://x.com/0xcarlosg

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_

Follow Boccaccio: https://x.com/salveboccaccio

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





Join the 0xResearch Telegram group: https://t.me/+z0H6y2bS-dllODVh

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:59 ) Regulatory Arbitrage In Crypto

( 7:20 ) Degrees of Decentralization

( 12:43 ) Arkham Ad

( 13:09 ) Switching Costs

( 16:02 ) Who Owns the User?

( 19:17 ) Monad vs MegaETH

( 22:49 ) Crypto's Next Breakout App

( 30:08 ) Arkham Ad

( 30:49 ) Crypto's Talent Pool

( 34:44 ) Navigating the Liquid Markets

( 40:27 ) Who Benefits From TradFi Entering Crypto?

( 46:48 ) Has Base Been Successful?

( 49:25 ) Where Are New Apps Deploying?

--

Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.