Everything You Need to Know About Crypto Treasury Companies With Jeff Park | Roundup

In this episode, we’re joined by Bitwise’s Head of Alpha Strategies, Jeff Park! We explore the financial engineering behind Bitcoin treasury companies, focusing on Michael Saylor’s capital structure innovations. We discuss convertible debt, preferred equity, market demand dynamics, options chains, in-kind contributions, tax and regulatory implications, and the sustainability of these treasury vehicles. Thanks for tuning in!

--

Arkham is a crypto exchange and a blockchain analytics platform. Arkham allows crypto traders and investors to look inside the wallets of the best traders, largest funds and most influential players in crypto, and then act on that information.





Sign up to Arkham: https://auth.arkm.com/register?ref=blockworks





Eligibility varies by jurisdiction. Users residing in certain jurisdictions will be excluded from onboarding.

--

EigenLayer just launched EigenCloud - the infrastructure powering crypto's "cloud era." Like AWS transformed the internet, EigenCloud gives any developer cloud-grade programmability with crypto-grade verifiability. EIGEN stakers earn from the entire verifiable economy flywheel. Follow @eigenlayer on X to learn more.





This is not financial advice. Investing in blockchain-based assets like the EIGEN token involves significant risk, including the potential loss of your entire investment. By participating, you are agreeing to EigenCloud’s terms and conditions apply .

--

Follow Jeff: https://x.com/dgt10011

Follow Michael: https://twitter.com/im_manderson

Follow Vance: https://twitter.com/pythianism

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





Join the Bell Curve Telegram group: https://t.me/+nzyxAvQ0Xxc3YTEx

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:49 ) The Convertible Debt Market

( 9:44 ) Preferred Shares vs Converts

( 12:19 ) Ads (Arkham & Eigen)

( 13:10 ) The Demand Side

( 21:35 ) How is Saylor's Strategy Possible?

( 30:47 ) Ads (Arkham & Eigen)

( 32:24 ) What Is The Investment Bank's Role?

( 37:45 ) Bitcoin Treasury Companies Abroad

( 45:38 ) What Are Treasury Companies Allowed To Do Onchain?

( 48:29 ) Treasury Company Financial Metrics

( 51:44 ) The Best Path For Ethereum Treasury Companies

( 56:56 ) Bitmine's Options Chain

( 1:00:05 ) The Impact of In-kind Contributions

( 1:03:56 ) The Doom Loop

( 1:08:35 ) Comparing Treasury Vehicles and GBTC

( 1:11:47 ) How Do Treasury Companies Impact Demand?

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.