This week, the Hivemind team breaks down Friday’s insane crypto crash, the auto-deleveraging across exchanges, USDe’s sudden depeg, and the biggest post-crash winners and losers.

--

Start your day with crypto news, analysis and data from Katherine Ross and David Canellis.





Subscribe to the Empire newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/empire

--

Follow Ceteris: https://x.com/ceterispar1bus

Follow Jose: https://x.com/ZeMariaMacedo

Follow Jason: https://x.com/3xliquidated

Follow Flip: https://x.com/trevor_flipper

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/4jYEkBx

Subscribe on Apple: https://bit.ly/3ECSmJ3

Subscribe on Spotify: https://bit.ly/4hzy9lH

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:42 ) Friday’s Insane Liquidations

( 16:45 ) Auto-Deleveraging

( 26:50 ) Ethena & USDe Post-Mortem

( 36:41 ) Post-Crash Winners & Losers

( 54:40 ) Still Bullish?

( 58:26 ) Exchange Tickers & Listings

( 1:02:15 ) Impact of EVM Chains

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.