This week, Jason and Santi are joined by Rob Hadick (Dragonfly), and Diogo Monica (Anchorage/Haun Ventures) to dive into the evolving crypto venture landscape. -- Start your day with crypto news, analysis and data from Katherine Ross. Subscribe to the Empire newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/empire?utm_source=podcasts--

Follow Diogo: https://x.com/diogomonica

Follow Rob: https://x.com/HadickM

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Empire: https://twitter.com/theempirepod Join the Empire Telegram: https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

--

SKALE is the next evolution in Layer 1 blockchains with a gas-free invisible user experience, instant finality, high speed, and robust security. SKALE is built different as it allows for limitless scalability and has already saved its 50 Million users over $11 Billion in gas fees. SKALE is high-performance and cost-effective, making it ideal for compute-intensive applications like AI, gaming, and consumer-facing dApps. Learn more at https://skale.space and stay up to date with the gas-free invisible blockchain on X at @skalenetwork

--

Marinade Labs develops staking technologies that strengthen Solana.In 2021, our protocol was the first to bring liquid staking to the network; today, our sophisticated, high-performance staking delegation platform brings billions in liquidity and security to the SOL market. We have solutions for both DeFi and TradFi, including liquid and native staking, as well as direct enterprise integrations.Our best-in-market features include user downside protection (through protected staking rewards) and optimized delegation (via our automated auction marketplace). Crypto asset investors worldwide, from individual traders to global institutions, use Marinade to earn rewards on their SOL treasuries and holdings. We are headquartered in New York, with offices in the European Union, including Prague. To learn more about Marinade, visit https://www.marinade.finance.

--

Crypto never sleeps. So we built an Al analyst that never blinks.Meet Focal by FalconX: a GenAI insights engine built for institutional crypto. Already used by 80+ funds managing $10B+ in AUM. Screen, chart, and analyze 1300+ tokens. Summarize market-moving news instantly. Integrates data from CoinGecko, Kaito, Token Terminal, Tokenomist, The Tie. Get started today: https://askfocal.com

--

Petra Earn was designed to make DeFi more accessible for everyone—from seasoned pros to DeFi beginners. Manage your balance, claim rewards and deposit directly from the app.By supplying USDT to Aries lending pools, users have the potential to earn a higher yield compared to some traditional methods.Not financial advice. Participating in Defi carries risks. To learn more visit https://petra.app/earn --

Ledn is the leading platform for Bitcoin-backed loans, offering a secure and transparent way to unlock liquidity without selling your Bitcoin. Ledn has issued over $9 billion in loans since 2018 and has never lost a single satoshi of client assets, earning a reputation as the name you can trust in the crypto space. Visit https://www.ledn.io to learn more. --

Chapters:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 02:50 ) Current State of Venture

( 11:29 ) Ads (Skale Marinade)

( 13:07 ) Crypto Company IPOs

( 26:15 ) Crypto Treasury Companies

( 36:06 ) Ads (Skale Marinade)

( 37:44 ) How Does Hyperliquid’s Success Impact Venture?

( 41:27 ) Exploring PumpDotFun’s Raise

( 48:05 ) Ads (Falcon x, Aptos, LEDN)

( 50:36 ) Crypto’s Most Exciting Opportunities Today

( 01:01:42 ) X & Polymarket Join Force

( 01:04:42 ) Ripple’s Strategy

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.