Winners & Losers From PUMP’S ICO

Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(03:07) Pump ICO

(12:52) Ads (Geodnet, Bitwise)

(14:29) Creator Strategy

(23:55) Pump’s Revenue Clarity

(26:31) Solana’s Future

(29:40) Where Are The Best Builders?

(35:45) Ads (Geodnet, Bitwise)

(37:22) Acquisitions

(48:24) Ads (Mantle, Zenrock, ,Citrea)

(50:42) Zelensky Suit Polymarket Drama

(01:00:27) Agora


