This week, the Hivemind team discusses the crypto market rebound, Bitcoin’s outperformance, and whether the rally has more fuel for higher. They also explore Solana’s memecoin trading activity and DeFi growth, the Ethereum Foundations pivot, Hyperliquid’s strategy, and Galaxy Digital’s future Nasdaq uplisting.
Enjoy!
--
Start your day with crypto news, analysis and data from Katherine Ross and David Canellis.
Subscribe to the Empire newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/empire
Follow Ceteris: https://x.com/ceterispar1bus
Follow Jose: https://x.com/ZeMariaMacedo
Follow Yan: https://x.com/YanLiberman
Follow Duncan: https://x.com/FloodCapital
Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod
Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/4jYEkBx
Subscribe on Apple: https://bit.ly/3ECSmJ3
Subscribe on Spotify: https://bit.ly/4hzy9lH
Join us at Permissionless IV June 24th - 26th. Use code EMPIRE10 for 10% OFF! https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv
Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/
--
Timestamps:
(0:00) Introduction
(1:25) Market Outlook
(4:16) Does Bitcoin Have More Fuel to Run?
(14:15) The Ethereum Foundation Pivots
(23:23) Solana's Meme Activity & DeFi Growth
(31:31) Potential Impact of a Solana ETF
(38:26) Will Memes Continue to Outperform?
(44:25) Hyperliquid's Staking Rollout
(48:17) Thoughts on Metaplex and Sui
(53:19) Galaxy Digital's Nasdaq Uplisting
--
Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place
Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/
Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter
--
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.