Hivemind: Does Bitcoin Have More Fuel to Run?

This week, the Hivemind team discusses the crypto market rebound, Bitcoin’s outperformance, and whether the rally has more fuel for higher. They also explore Solana’s memecoin trading activity and DeFi growth, the Ethereum Foundations pivot, Hyperliquid’s strategy, and Galaxy Digital’s future Nasdaq uplisting.

Enjoy!

--

Start your day with crypto news, analysis and data from Katherine Ross and David Canellis.





Subscribe to the Empire newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/empire





Follow Ceteris: https://x.com/ceterispar1bus

Follow Jose: https://x.com/ZeMariaMacedo

Follow Yan: https://x.com/YanLiberman

Follow Duncan: https://x.com/FloodCapital

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/4jYEkBx

Subscribe on Apple: https://bit.ly/3ECSmJ3

Subscribe on Spotify: https://bit.ly/4hzy9lH





Join us at Permissionless IV June 24th - 26th. Use code EMPIRE10 for 10% OFF! https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(1:25) Market Outlook

(4:16) Does Bitcoin Have More Fuel to Run?

(14:15) The Ethereum Foundation Pivots

(23:23) Solana's Meme Activity & DeFi Growth

(31:31) Potential Impact of a Solana ETF

(38:26) Will Memes Continue to Outperform?

(44:25) Hyperliquid's Staking Rollout

(48:17) Thoughts on Metaplex and Sui

(53:19) Galaxy Digital's Nasdaq Uplisting

--

Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.