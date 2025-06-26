This week, the Hivemind team explains why crypto feels stagnant despite rising prices, the ongoing failure of real-world asset (RWA) narratives, and how on-chain credit markets are quietly gaining traction. They also dive into the explosion of new token launches, the misguided obsession with "real yield," what the success of Ethena and Pendle says about crypto's evolution, and more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:26 ) WW3 Averted

( 6:33 ) Institutional Inflows and Treasury Plays

( 8:44 ) Bitcoin and Altcoin Performance

( 15:59 ) Crypto Innovations, Bitcoin DeFi & Yield Farming

( 25:28 ) Crypto Sentiment vs Fundamentals

( 33:45 ) Proof of Governance Over Staking Inflation

( 44:32 ) HyperLiquid

( 57:24 ) Reflections on Crypto Innovations

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.