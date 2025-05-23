Gm! Unfortunately no roundup this week as Yano & Santi are travelling. Instead we're bringing you this episode of Bell Curve with Tomasz Stańczak, Co-Executive Director at the Ethereum Foundation, to discuss Ethereum’s evolving culture, and product focus.





We also dive into Ethereum’s DeFi and RWA dominance, scaling the L1, real-time proving breakthroughs, and Ethereum’s long-term vision.Thanks for tuning in!

Resources





Real-Time Ethereum Proving is here: ⁠https://x.com/SuccinctLabs/status/1924845712921264562⁠





Justin Drake on Real-Time Proving: ⁠https://x.com/SuccinctLabs/status/1925306484281553262⁠

Timestamps

(0:00) Introduction

(2:23) Getting Started at the Ethereum Foundation

(6:29) Culture of the Ethereum Foundation

(15:15) Should Ethereum Mimic Bitcoin?

(35:58) Ethereum's Lead in DeFi and RWAs

(43:30) Real-Time Proving

(53:44) Scaling the L1

(55:32) The Fusaka Upgrade

(58:30) Will Circle Be Acquired?

(1:06:04) What is Tomasz Excited About?

