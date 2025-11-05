In this kickoff episode, we draw the big picture of how TradFi is a multiplier for crypto, the barriers to TradFi adoption, and how crypto can overcome - or is already overcoming - those barriers. This is the path to quadrillions moving onchain.

--

Quadrillions brings together the voices defining the next era of finance. From institutional rails to stablecoins and privacy, the series dives into how traditional markets, crypto innovation, and regulatory frameworks are converging to bring the full force of capital markets onchain.





Join hosts Jason Yanowitz, Yuval Rooz, and Eric Saraniecki for deep dives with special guests Shaul Kfir, Don Wilson, Mike Belshe, Justin Peterson, Acting Chair Caroline Pham, Eli Ben-Sasson, and more.





Produced by Blockworks and Canton Network. For more information, check out https://quadrillionspod.com/

--

Follow Canton: https://x.com/CantonNetwork

Follow Don: https://x.com/drwconvexity

Follow Yuval: https://x.com/YuvalRooz

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Empire: https://twitter.com/theempirepod

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:57 ) DRW's Origin Story

( 9:32 ) Digital Asset's Thesis

( 12:36 ) TradFi's Early Relationship With Crypto

( 15:32 ) Deciding to Build Canton

( 21:03 ) The Importance of Onchain Privacy

( 23:42 ) Canton's Approach to Privacy

( 28:28 ) Deciding When to Launch Canton

( 36:23 ) Canton's June 2025 Fundraise

( 39:59 ) The Scale of Tokenization

( 50:35 ) Canton's Progress Thus Far

( 54:54 ) Will AI and Crypto Converge?

( 58:10 ) Are Circuit Breakers a Good Idea?

( 1:02:48 ) Bringing Quadrillions Onchain

--

Disclaimer: "Quadrillions" is a mini-series produced by Blockworks, and is sponsored by Canton Network. Nothing on this show is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. It’s for informational purposes only, and the views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice or necessarily the views of Blockworks.





Our hosts, guests, and the Blockworks team may hold positions in companies, funds, or projects discussed, including those related to Canton Network.