Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(03:39) 6MV's Investment Thesis

(07:15) The Pump Fun Thesis

(15:18) Finding Big Winners This Cycle

(23:27) Ads (Blockdaemon, Peaq)

(24:36) Why We Haven’t Topped

(29:03) How Will Crypto Returns Look Over The Next 5 Years?

(36:02) Prediction Markets

(39:23) What Did Solana Get Wrong?

(45:50) Ads (Blockdaemon, Peaq)

(46:58) Are Crypto TGEs Broken?

(50:30) Flying Tulip Raises $200m: A New Vehicle For Fundraising?

(57:46) Does Every Project Need A Token?

(01:00:05) Why Mike Is Still Bullish NFTs

(01:02:47) Stablecoins

(01:06:23) Content Of The Week

