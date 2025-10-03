Timestamps:
(00:00) Intro
(03:39) 6MV's Investment Thesis
(07:15) The Pump Fun Thesis
(15:18) Finding Big Winners This Cycle
(24:36) Why We Haven’t Topped
(29:03) How Will Crypto Returns Look Over The Next 5 Years?
(36:02) Prediction Markets
(39:23) What Did Solana Get Wrong?
(46:58) Are Crypto TGEs Broken?
(50:30) Flying Tulip Raises $200m: A New Vehicle For Fundraising?
(57:46) Does Every Project Need A Token?
(01:00:05) Why Mike Is Still Bullish NFTs
(01:02:47) Stablecoins
(01:06:23) Content Of The Week