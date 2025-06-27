Join Michale, Mike, Yano and Santi on stage and LIVE from PERMISSIONLESS IV as they break down crypto's breakout moment for this week's roundup! -- Start your day with crypto news, analysis and data from Katherine Ross. Subscribe to the Empire newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/empire?utm_source=podcasts

--

Chapters:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:25 ) The Growth of Prediction Markets

( 04:11 ) Polymarket vs Kalshi's Business Models

( 11:08 ) Is Crypto Forming Its Own Mag 7?

( 20:53 ) Global Capital Pools and the State of Venture

( 30:21 ) Bitcoin Dominance Is Up Only

( 37:52 ) Verifiable Apps and the Effectiveness of the DAO

( 40:56 ) How to Play the Stablecoin Boom

