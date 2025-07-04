Gm! This week Yano is joined by Steven and AJ from OffChain Labs to dive into all the behind-the-scenes happenings of one of the biggest deals in recent crypto history - the collaboration between Arbitrum and Robinhood to tokenize both public and private US stocks for European markets.





Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

02:45 BTS Of Robinhood X Arbitrum Collab

07:25 Launch & Migrate Strategy

20:49 What Did Robinhood Want The Most Out Of Arbitrum

24:03 Business Model Breakdown

40:09 The Largest Digital Nation

42: OpenAI Tokens

46:56 Next Up To Work With Arbitrum

54:26 Mistakes Around L1s and L2s

01:13:16 Corporate Treasuries

01:16:53 Acquisitions

01:20:13 Stablecoins

