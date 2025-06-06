In this episode, Yano and Santi unpack 16z’s stance on the decline of crypto foundations, Pump.fun’s $1B raise, Robinhood’s growing crypto footprint, Circle’s upcoming IPO, and question Coinbase’s (COIN) evolving role in the ecosystem.





Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(01:35) Beware Of Fake Empire Scams

(05:10) Circle IPO (20X Oversubscribed)

(15:18) Ads (Geodnet, Marinade)

(16:52) HOOD, COIN or CRCL?

(24:51) Ads (Geodnet, Marinade)

(26:25) PumpDotFun $1B Raise Explored

(42:05) Ads (Ledger, Aptos, Citrea)

(44:18) Trump Wallet Real or Not?

(45:49) Trump Family Too Involved In Crypto?

(48:32) Global Remittances With StableCoins

(53:44) MoonPay Gets NY BitLicense

(56:47) Crypto Infinite Money Glitch?

(01:01:49) DeFiSaver

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.