Gm! Ben Forman and Josh Solesbury from ParaFi Capital join Yano for this episode to dive into all the details, developments, the good and the bad and the future for publicly traded crypto vehicles!





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:58 ) Parafi Investor Letter

( 02:54 ) Digital Asset Treasuries Overview Today

( 11:57 ) Why Q2 + Q3 For Public Crypto Treasuries?

( 17:09 ) Largest Convertible Issuer

( 23:51 ) Scale of Public Crypto Treasury Vehicles

( 27:11 ) Green Flags To Launch A Treasury Company

( 40:00 ) Reputational Risks

( 43:25 ) Why don't Treasury vehicles Impact native token price action

( 53:56 ) Crypto Treasury Vehicles For Top 50

( 01:01:05 ) Low Capital Market Crypto Liquidity

( 01:03:15 ) Top Signals

( 01:10:09 ) The End Game

