We're back to discuss the top stories of the week. We deep dive into how crypto can redefine private equity, who wins from the battle for USDH, Figure's IPO, could DeFi projects go public & more. Enjoy!

Referenced in the show: A letter from Mike Cagney, Figure’s co-founder and executive chairman - https://www.figure.com/newsroom/company-voices/a-letter-from-mike-cagney-figure-co-founder-and-executive-chairman/ -- False Claim From Story: "vast majority was bought from founder" Response: This is simply not true. The vast majority was acquired from the Foundation in two transactions. First, the Foundation contributed $IP (at a discount) for shares in CASK. Additionally, the cash PIPE proceeds were used to buy tokens at a discount. These two transactions represent most of the total token balance held by CASK. The shareholder ownership for the Foundation and SY individually are all public in the S-1 filing. See page 153-157.

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intrdocution

( 02:50 ) Inversion Raises $26.5M

( 10:51 ) A New Era For Private Equity

( 19:20 ) Hyperliquid’s USDH Proposal

( 40:57 ) Ad (Mantle, Geodnet)

( 42:20 ) The Stablecoin Superbowl: Who Wins?

( 55:34 ) Takeaways From Figure’s IPO

( 01:08:11 ) Could DeFi Projects Go Public?

( 01:10:03 ) Content Of The Week

