In this episode, we cover institutional crypto adoption, stablecoins’ interplay with treasuries and 24/7 repo financing on Canton, the risks associated with wrapped assets and stablecoin fragmentation, and 2026 expectations for broader, client-driven OTC and onchain activity.

Quadrillions brings together the voices defining the next era of finance. From institutional rails to stablecoins and privacy, the series dives into how traditional markets, crypto innovation, and regulatory frameworks are converging to bring the full force of capital markets onchain.





Join hosts Jason Yanowitz, Yuval Rooz, and Eric Saraniecki for deep dives with special guests Shaul Kfir, Don Wilson, Mike Belshe, Justin Peterson, Acting Chair Caroline Pham, Eli Ben-Sasson, and more.





Produced by Blockworks and Canton Network. For more information, check out https://quadrillionspod.com/

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) introduction

( 1:38 ) Tradeweb's Origins

( 3:58 ) The State of Institutional Crypto Adoption

( 8:23 ) Where is the Most Growth Right Now?

( 10:26 ) Consolidating Stablecoins

( 15:23 ) Tradeweb's Crypto Strategy

( 18:32 ) What Does Crypto Solve Today?

( 23:37 ) The Next 100x Growth Opportunity

( 27:56 ) Bringing RWAs Onchain

( 31:25 ) The Role of Custodians

( 35:03 ) Canton's Go-to-market Strategy

( 38:31 ) Tokenized Equities

( 44:02 ) The Need For Privacy

( 49:23 ) Crypto Adoption Going Forward

