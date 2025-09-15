This week Kyle Samani joins the show to discuss the successful $1.65B raise for Forward Industries. We deep dive into how Forward Industries plan to converge between traditional markets & DeFi, the ultimate vision for the Solana treasury company, the difference between SOL & BTC DATs & why stablecoins are crypto's iPhone moment. Enjoy!





