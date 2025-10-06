Why This Billionaire is All In on Crypto, AI & Psychedelics | Christian Angermayer

This week Christian Angermayer joins the show to discuss the future of crypto, AI & psychedelics. We deep dive into Christian's past during the European debt crisis, why AI & robotics will completely reshape the labor force, Christian's 5 key investment themes, the controversial enhanced games & more. Enjoy!

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 03:08 ) Christian's Origin Story

( 07:10 ) The European Sovereign Debt Crisis

( 12:15 ) Why The U.S Will Continue To Dominate

( 22:06 ) Christian's AI & Robotics Thesis

( 40:48 ) Why Christian Is All In On Psychedelics

( 59:37 ) Christian's 5 Key Investing Themes

( 01:15:19 ) Why Life Expectancy Will Increase

( 01:18:48 ) The Enhanced Games

( 01:33:55 ) Building Friendships & Partnerships

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.