This week, we're excited to share with our community a bonus episode from PERMISSIONLESS IV, which just took place this past week in Brooklyn, NY. This is a Fireside Chat with Yano and Ivan Soto-Wright, the CEO of MoonPay, and Sherri Haymond of MasterCard who dive in and discuss the fusion of DeFi and TradFi.

CHAPTERS 00:25 - Intro

01:00 - Mastercard's Web3 Journey

02:53 - Stablecoins + MoonPay

05:08 - MoonPay + MasterCard Partnership

08:28 - Beneficiaries Of The Future Of DeFi + TradFi

12:25 - Global Stablecoin Adoption

15:25 - Stablecoin Backed Cards

