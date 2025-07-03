The Convergence of Crypto & Legacy Financial Rails Featuring Ivan Soto-Wright & Sherri Haymond | Permissionless IV Fireside Chat | Bonus Episode
This week, we're excited to share with our community a bonus episode from PERMISSIONLESS IV, which just took place this past week in Brooklyn, NY. This is a Fireside Chat with Yano and Ivan Soto-Wright, the CEO of MoonPay, and Sherri Haymond of MasterCard who dive in and discuss the fusion of DeFi and TradFi.
01:00 - Mastercard's Web3 Journey
02:53 - Stablecoins + MoonPay
05:08 - MoonPay + MasterCard Partnership
CHAPTERS
08:28 - Beneficiaries Of The Future Of DeFi + TradFi
12:25 - Global Stablecoin Adoption
15:25 - Stablecoin Backed Cards
CHAPTERS
20:12 - Future Industry Thesis For Tokenization -- Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.