On this week’s Roundup, Yano and Santi explore Blockworks’ recently released Token Transparency framework, discuss the passing of the GENIUS act through the senate, and continue to marvel and engage with the fire plays right now - Hyperliquid and CRCL.

NEED TO ADD SHOW NOTES HERE





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:24 ) Token Transparency Launch

( 22:30 ) Ads (Geodnet, Bitwise)

( 24:06 ) Permissionless

( 27:26 ) Stablecoin Summer

( 30:27 ) Market Update

( 39:45 ) Ads (Geodnet, Bitwise)

( 41:22 ) Hyperliquid

( 54:10 ) Ads (Ledger, Citrea)

( 55:41 ) Tron + USD1

( 01:01:21 ) Cycle Top?

( 01:12:20 ) Eigen Cloud

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



