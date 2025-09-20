–

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

02:44 Buying BitcoinIn The Early Days

07:11 Dan's Macro Outlook In 2025

17:14 Ads (Blockdaemon, Peaq)

18:44 Does The Four Year Cycle Still Exist?

27:29 Phase II of The Bull Market

31:17 The Crypto IPO Window Is Open

32:44 Ads (Blockdaemon, Peaq)

34:13 Crypto Treasury Vehicles

40:30 The Solana Thesis: Why Pantera Owns $1bn+ Solana

43:43 Are Institutions Still Underallocated To Crypto?

46:33 Ads (Manttle, Goednet)

47:59 Launching Crypto's Longest Running Fund

55:07 Advice For Founders





–

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



