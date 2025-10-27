This week, Jonah & Avi from the 1000x podcast join Jason live in the Blockworks studio to discuss whether the crypto cycle is truly over, OGs selling vs new whales entering, and how we manage our portfolios. We also dive into Robinhood’s long-term potential, our favorite crypto projects, finding edge in prediction markets and much more. Enjoy!

--

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:34 ) Is the Cycle Over?

( 07:57 ) Crypto Disrupting TradFi Rails

( 11:22 ) OGs Selling

( 14:33 ) Easiest Trade in Crypto?

( 16:34 ) Crypto PTSD & Profit-Taking Psychology

( 22:40 ) Portfolio Management

( 30:43 ) Most Attractive Crypto Bets

( 33:47 ) Prediction Markets & Gambling

( 38:17 ) Crypto Wash Trading

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.