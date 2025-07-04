Happy 4th of July to our stateside followers! On this episode, Rob Hadick joins Santi to review the biggest news of the week focusing in on stablecoins, Circle IPO butterfly effects, robinhood’s arbitrum tokenization announcement at Cannes at ECC, 12 month outlook and the biggest opportunities today in crypto.

https://x.com/HadickM/status/1934680037795705133





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 02:08 ) Stablecoin Sentiment & Insights

( 22:40 ) Ads (Geodnet, Bitwise)

( 24:16 ) Evolution of LPs

( 27:02 ) Robinhood At ECC

( 42:14 ) Ads (Geodnet, Bitwise)

( 43:51 ) Mirror Tokens Explained

( 47:32 ) Talking About Crypto With TradFi

( 59:56 ) Ads (Ledger, Citrea)

( 01:01:27 ) 2025 Exceeds Expectations

( 01:03:18 ) 12 Month Outlook

( 01:08:59 ) BIG Opportunities In Crypto

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.