This week, the Hivemind team discusses post-Jackson Hole conditions, Bitcoin seasonality, and rate cut expectations. They analyze DATs and liquidity dynamics, MicroStrategy’s S&P potential, Solana versus Base adoption, Pokémon TCG crypto experiments, and creator coin streaming models. They also unpack Plasma’s TGE, World LibertyFi, stablecoin and institutional chain use cases, and Tom Lee’s ETH commentary.
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(02:25) Market Outlook
(09:53) The State of DATs
(17:07) Streaming & Creator Coins
(36:28) Plasma's TGE & World LibertyFi
(39:51) Stablecoins & the Tempo Announcement
(48:48) Tom Lee's ETH Saga
