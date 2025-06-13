This week, Jason is joined by Shiliang and Josh to discuss derivatives, perps, trade ideas, the state of the overall market and Public Crypto Vehicles’ impact on the market.





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 02:47 ) Arbelos Founding Story

( 09:25 ) Still One Big Trade?

( 12:14 ) Ads (Skale)

( 13:07 ) Derivatives Market Explained

( 18:26 ) Perps Explained

( 20:53 ) Venture & Liquid Funds

( 23:41 ) Inefficiencies In Crypto Market

( 24:56 ) State Of The Market

( 29:49 ) Impact Of Liquidity Drains

( 32:54 ) Ads (Skale)

( 33:46 ) Public Crypto Vehicles + Risks

( 48:27 ) Ads (Falcon x,LEDN)

( 50:15 ) Does The Cycle Still Exist?

( 51:38 ) Deribit Deal

( 57:38 ) Bitcoin ETFs

( 01:03:34 ) Hyperliquid

( 01:07:42 ) Trade Ideas

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.