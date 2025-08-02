Gm! This week, Duncan and Matt join Yano to dive into Galaxy the day before their quarterly earnings drop. In this episode, Duncan and Matt dive into Galaxy’s unique business model and how it’s perfectly positioned for the AI, crypto and datacenter narratives and how this will propel GLXY stock, as we move into the future.

Timestamps:

( 02:32 ) Unpacking Galaxy

( 06:35 ) Bitcoin Mining

( 14:01 ) Crypto Business

( 16:02 ) Ads (Skale, Katana)

( 17:32 ) Galaxy’s Products

( 24:43 ) Goldman Sachs’ Valuation (check)

( 31:58 ) Data Center Business

( 42:39 ) Ads (Skale, Katana)

( 44:10 ) Galaxy’s Business Evolution

( 53:40 ) Economics Explored

( 01:01:06 ) Data Center Developments

( 01:13:05 ) Ads (LEDN)

( 01:14:06 ) Challenges

( 01:26:55 ) GLXY Stock Analysis

