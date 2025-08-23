Gm! This week Yano was joined by Commissioner Hester Peirce to dive into how the SEC is rethinking and reframing the role that digital assets can play in the financial landscape of the US. In a balancing act between fostering innovation and protecting consumers, Commissioner Peirce’s job is an important one to move the industry forward stateisde.

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 02:14 ) Early To Crypto

( 07:45 ) TradFi Censorship

( 09:20 ) Goal of SEC

( 14:36 ) Token Launches & Transparency

( 22:43 ) AirDrops/ICOs

( 23:57 ) Accredited Investor Rules

( 25:00 ) Trillion Dollar Private Companies

( 26:30 ) Innovation vs Protecting Consumers

( 29:35 ) Licensing

( 37:22 ) Bank Secrecy Act

( 40:29 ) Privacy In Crypto

( 46:48 ) Self Custody

( 49:20 ) DATs

( 51:15 ) New ETFs

( 55:51 ) Prediction Markets

( 57:21 ) Politicization of Crypto

