This week, the Hivemind team discuss the upcoming $1.3 billion Pump ICO, ETH’s potential comeback, crypto treasury companies, the GMX exploit fallout, prediction markets reshaping information flows, free markets vs state direction, and more. Enjoy!

--

Start your day with crypto news, analysis and data from Katherine Ross and David Canellis.





Subscribe to the Empire newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/empire

--

Follow Ceteris: https://x.com/ceterispar1bus

Follow Jose: https://x.com/ZeMariaMacedo

Follow Yan: https://x.com/YanLiberman

Follow Duncan: https://x.com/FloodCapital

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/4jYEkBx

Subscribe on Apple: https://bit.ly/3ECSmJ3

Subscribe on Spotify: https://bit.ly/4hzy9lH

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:40 ) Market Overview

( 4:07 ) Bitcoin Whale Wallet

( 5:23 ) Treasury Companies

( 15:48 ) ETH Comeback?

( 21:30 ) Pump.Fun Sale

( 34:13 ) Impact on Solana?

( 40:47 ) Crypto Hacks

( 43:26 ) Pump Demand

( 46:58 ) Prediction Markets

( 58:53 ) Free Markets vs State Direction

( 1:16:16 ) EthCC

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.