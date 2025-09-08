This week Guy Young joins the show to discuss the next chapter for Ethena. We deep dive into Ethena's business model, how DATs could enable DeFi's breakout moment, how Ethena will scale in the future, advice for founders & more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:29 )The Ethena Business Model

( 07:04 ) Valuations & VC Unlocks

( 12:44 ) The Ethena DAT (StablecoinX)

( 15:11 ) Are DATs Sustainable?

( 18:36 ) DeFi’s Breakout Moment

( 24:12 ) Partnering With Pendle & Aave

( 32:48 ) Advice For Founders

( 37:34 ) How Does Ethena Scale

( 44:18 ) What Is iUSDe?

( 47:47 ) Hyperliquid Is Launching A Stablecoin (USDH)

( 53:39 ) Corporate Chains

