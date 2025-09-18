This week, the Hivemind team discusses the state of crypto markets after the Fed just lowered interest rates by 25bps. We deep dive into what will outperform going forward, the rise of SOL DATs, is it still time to be bullish, Pump Fun & more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 0:58 ) The Rate-Cut Cycle Begins

( 4:29 ) State Of The Market

( 7:56 ) Crypto’s Mag7 Moment

( 13:16 ) Are SOL DATs Bullish For Solana DeFi?

( 24:27 ) Pump Fun

( 40:14 ) CZ Launches Aster, Hyperliquid Unlocks & The L1 Premium