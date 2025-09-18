This week, the Hivemind team discusses the state of crypto markets after the Fed just lowered interest rates by 25bps. We deep dive into what will outperform going forward, the rise of SOL DATs, is it still time to be bullish, Pump Fun & more. Enjoy!
--
Follow Ceteris: https://x.com/ceterispar1bus
Follow Jason: https://x.com/3xliquidated
Follow Yan: https://x.com/YanLiberman
Follow Jose: https://x.com/ZeMariaMacedo
Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod
--
Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/4jYEkBx
Subscribe on Apple: https://bit.ly/3ECSmJ3
Subscribe on Spotify: https://bit.ly/4hzy9lH
Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/
--
Timestamps:
(0:00) Introduction
(0:58) The Rate-Cut Cycle Begins
(4:29) State Of The Market
(7:56) Crypto’s Mag7 Moment
(13:16) Are SOL DATs Bullish For Solana DeFi?
(24:27) Pump Fun
(40:14) CZ Launches Aster, Hyperliquid Unlocks & The L1 Premium
(53:07) Base Token Launch Coming?
--
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.