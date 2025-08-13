Gm! This week, Seth Ginns, from CoinFund, and Cosmo Jian, of Pantera Capital, join Yano to dive into the funds’ mandates, the overall outlook of the market, whether narratives or fundamentals drive price, how DATs play a role in the investor ecosystem and why sometimes non-consensus trades pay off!

Timestamps:

( 02:34 ) Liquid Funds

( 05:35 ) CoinFund’s Mandate

( 06:40 ) Pantera Capital’s Mandate

( 15:22 ) Portfolio Construction

( 21:48 ) Token Picking Strategy

( 29:20 ) Narrative Driven Markets

( 35:42 ) Acquiring, Trading & Selling Tokens

( 51:56 ) Investor Relations Advice For Founders

( 55:03 ) DATs Explored

( 01:13:39 ) Convergence

( 01:17:58 ) What Sectors Benefit Most From DATs

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



