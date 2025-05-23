In this week's roundup, we discuss Bitcoin’s new highs and the lack of enthusiasm around it, the vibes at Solana’s Accelerate conference, and the sustainability of memecoin activity on Solana. We also dive into Succinct’s SP1 Hypercube and Real-Time Ethereum Proving. Finally, we unpack the Cetus exploit on Sui, and their response. Enjoy!
Resources
Real-Time Ethereum Proving is here: https://x.com/SuccinctLabs/status/1924845712921264562
Justin Drake on Real-Time Proving: https://x.com/SuccinctLabs/status/1925306484281553262
Sui’s Response to the Cetus Exploit: https://x.com/SuiNetwork/status/1925572334054002774
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:16) Bitcoin’s New Highs
(05:24) The Vibes at Solana Accelerate
(09:12) Ledger Pre-Roll
(09:30) Is Solana’s Memecoin Activity Sustainable?
(29:01) Ledger Mid-Roll
(29:36) Real-Time Ethereum Proving
(39:57) Ethereum’s Misaligned Vision
(57:53) The Cetus Exploit
Disclaimer
Expansion was kickstarted by a grant from the Celestia Foundation.
Nothing said on Expansion is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Nick, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.