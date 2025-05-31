This week on Expansion, Nick, Uma and Mike explore the evolving crypto media landscape, from the decline of crypto Twitter to the rise of decentralized social platforms like Farcaster. They unpack major themes including AI privacy risks, the potential of verifiable apps, and the implications of a recent SUI exploit. They debate the spectrum of decentralization, institutional adoption, and why speculation still drives most blockchain activity. Plus, they critique Loudio’s attention farming and revisit whether ideas like FriendTech deserve a second life.

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:39) Is X Still Relevant In The Crypto Zeitgeist?

(07:11) Decentralized Social Media

(11:20) Decentralized AI

(14:37) Are AI wearables The Future?

(15:58) SUI Hack Explored

(28:05) Premium on Blockchain Neutrality

(35:16) Decentralization Is A Spectrum

(36:19) Value Add Value Engineering

(38:12) Verifiable Apps (Unruggable)

(42:25) Privacy’s Evolution In Crypto

(51:09) "When Genius Failed"

(54:20) Non-Crypto Produced Media On Crypto

(56:03) Loudio - Incentivizing Social Media Engagement

(01:00:36) crypto’s yearly revenue outlook

(01:05:39) Just CTO FriendTech

