In this week's roundup, we discuss Initia’s successful TGE, the evolving dynamics between infrastructure and applications, reflections on the Worldcoin event and biometric identity, verifiable applications (vApps), and concerns around token launch practices. We close the episode with renewed optimism amid growing institutional adoption and regulatory progress. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(04:38) Initia’s Launch

(12:20) Supra Pre-Roll

(12:45) Ledger Pre-Roll

(13:04) Investing in Infra

(21:47) Updates From the Worldcoin Event

(35:07) Thoughts on vApps

(43:35) Supra Mid-Roll

(44:20) Ledger Mid-Roll

(44:55) Crypto's Transparency Issue

(01:01:35) Comparing Past Cycles to Now

Disclaimer

Expansion was kickstarted by a grant from the Celestia Foundation.

Nothing said on Expansion is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Nick, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.







