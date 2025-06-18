In this episode of Forward Guidance, Vishal Gupta—former head of USDC at Circle and Coinbase Exchange—joins to discuss his journey from Goldman Sachs to building crypto-native market infrastructure with his new venture, True Markets. He shares how stablecoins are reshaping market plumbing, the growing relevance of perpetual futures vs. options, and what traditional finance can learn from crypto (and vice versa). Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:07 ) Vishal’s History

( 07:06 ) Most Interesting Crypto Innovations

( 10:29 ) Ledger Ad

( 11:21 ) Stablecoin Adoption & Fragmentation

( 20:36 ) Evolution of Crypto Options & Exchanges

( 27:15 ) Ledger Ad

( 28:07 ) Bringing Exotic Assets Onchain

( 30:37 ) Innovating Market Infrastructure

( 37:14 ) Permissionless IV

