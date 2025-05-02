This week, we discuss the strong jobs report and why next month is the time to look for weakness, the tariff strategy and how it’s bleeding into economic data, and people missing the forest for the trees in the Trump agenda. We also delve into the Treasury QRA, measuring Treasury market stress and why an intervention right now is a political decision, navigating bear market rallies, and more. Enjoy!

—

—

—

—

—

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:40) NFP & Labor Market

(10:31) Ads (Blockdaemon, Ondo)

(11:26) Tariffs & Economic Data

(17:38) Tariff Strategy

(19:59) Unpacking the Trump Agenda

(31:21) Ads (Blockdaemon, Ondo)

(32:38) Treasury QRA & Buybacks

(38:18) Treasury Market Stress & Demand

(44:52) Market Structure & Bear Market Rallies

(51:41) Risk Exposure is a Spectrum

(53:47) MSTR Outlook

—

