This week, Felix and Tyler unpack the unraveling Trump–Elon alliance as a microcosm of fiscal denial, explore the slow death of austerity, and discuss why endless debt and political gridlock may actually be bullish. They dive deep into the brewing housing market crack, the quiet rise of crypto IPOs like Circle, and the generational shift from TradFi despair to crypto optimism. Plus, reflections on Larry Fink’s globalization rebrand, market structure flows holding up, and more. Enjoy!





Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1badYX4f8iXwp3_nN7zm_hu0dVINu80QF/view?usp=drive_link





Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:43) The Narrative Market

(03:49) Austerity Isn’t Happening

(06:27) Fed Easing, Jobs Data & Liquidity

(10:57) Ads (Blockdaemon, Aptos, Arkham, Milk Road)

(13:09) Inflation & Stagflation Threat

(15:23) Housing Market

(21:08) Crypto Boom Time

(25:34) Crypto Is Changing

(29:07) Ads (Blockdaemon, Aptos, Arkham)

(31:31) BTC ETF Holders

(32:49) Saylor & Crypto Treasury Companies

(34:46) 2nd Draft of Globalization

(40:25) Chamath & The New Media

(44:09) Everything Will Change

(47:23) Market Structure

(52:23) Flows vs Fundamentals

(55:23) Final Thoughts





