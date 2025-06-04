In this episode, Jim Bianco Jim Bianco returns to break down why the post-COVID economy has completely broken old models, how soft data continues to mislead markets, and why 5% yields are now the new normal. He explains why everyone got April wrong, what the return of bond vigilantes means for fiscal policy, and how the Fed is out of step with reality. They also dive into Trump’s tariff strategy, the collapse of DOGE, the global shift toward bill issuance, and more. Enjoy!

(00:00) Introduction

(01:26) People Just Don’t Get it

(04:44) The Narrative Market

(12:36) Ads (Blockdaemon, Ledger, Arkham, Milk Road)

(14:54) Trump Goals vs Reality

(21:01) Tariffs or Capital Controls?

(27:10) What is the Role of Monetary Policy?

(32:43) Ads (Blockdaemon, Arkham, Ledger)

(35:05) Rate Cuts vs Hikes

(42:22) Who’s Buying Bonds?

(50:46) The Short Duration Shift

(54:59) Gold & Bitcoin

(57:44) US vs RoW Assets





