In this episode, Robert Bench – former Fed official, USDC co-creator, and now founder of Radius – joins to unpack the real story behind Project Hamilton and the Fed’s digital dollar pivot. He explains why CBDCs became politically radioactive, how stablecoins are replacing the card networks, and why America must act fast or lose the future of money to China. Plus: how Radius plans to disrupt AdWords with scalable payments infrastructure—and more. Enjoy!





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:59 ) Circle & Stablecoin Innovations

Ads (Ledger, Arkham)

( 10:00 ) Building CBDCs

( 20:47 ) Unpacking the CBDC Pushback

( 25:36 ) Where Stablecoins Stand Today

( 32:05 ) MMFs & Stablecoin Yields

Ads (Ledger, Arkham)

( 34:36 ) MMFs & Stablecoin Yields

( 38:33 ) Innovating Payments & Attention Economy

( 52:10 ) Stablecoin Endgame

( 58:28 ) Final Thoughts





