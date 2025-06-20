The Fed Is Still Choosing to Be “Late” On Rate Cuts | Weekly Roundup

In this live Roundup episode from the Monetarium 2 conference in DC, we unpack the Fed's hawkish pivot, the growing risk of stagflation, and Powell’s apparent commitment to being "late" with rate cuts. We debate what an SLR exemption means for bond markets, how Treasury issuance and TGA refills could spike yields, and why 2026’s Fed chair pick could upend everything. We also explore global capital flows, the decline of US dollar dominance, and how to navigate a world where almost every asset feels dangerous to own. Enjoy!

—

Follow Joseph: https://x.com/FedGuy12

Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp

Follow Felix: https://twitter.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance

—

Join us at Permissionless IV June 24th - 26th. Use code FG10 for 10% OFF! https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv

—

Echo Protocol is the first Bitcoin liquid re-staking and yield layer on MoveVM. As the second-largest protocol on Aptos by TVL, Echo secures nearly half of the network’s bridged assets with ~$270M in aBTC minted. https://www.echo-protocol.xyz/

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:00 ) FOMC Decision

( 09:06 ) Aptos Ad

( 09:50 ) FOMC Decision

( 13:09 ) Noisy Economic Data

( 14:14 ) SLR Changes

( 18:43 ) TGA Drain & Buildup

( 24:50 ) Long Bond Yields

( 25:28 ) Aptos Ad

( 26:21 ) Long Bond Yields

( 29:11 ) Powell Replacement

( 34:38 ) Fiscal Dominance

( 39:58 ) US Assets vs ROW

( 46:12 ) Dollar Losing Reserve Status?

( 51:17 ) Where to Put Your Money

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



