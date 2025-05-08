In this episode, Craig Fuller joins the show to discuss how tariffs and Trump’s trade war are impacting shipping and supply chains. We dig into the differences between today and the COVID shock, the impact on small vs large businesses, bonded warehouses, the de minimis exemption, how this whole trade disruption is likely to unfold, and more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:06) Tariff Shock vs COVID

(07:31) Front Running & Stress Points

(12:41) Inventory Buffers

(15:36) Impact on Small vs Large Businesses

(22:55) How Will All this Unfold?

(35:36) Point of No Return?

(42:58) Tracking Shipping

(45:37) De Minimis Exemption

(48:45) Chinese Exporters

(51:51) Demand Destruction & Inflation

(53:25) Learn More About Craig’s Work





