In this episode, James of Citrini Research returns to unpack his framework for understanding Trump-era macro policy, highlighting why the trade war pause was inevitable, the return of the three-legged stool, and how the "big beautiful bill" could fuel equities. He also outlines why robotics might be the next great secular investment, breaks down China’s robotics lead, and more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:54) Trump, Tariffs & Macro Overview

(12:54) Taxes, Deregulation & Fiscal

(18:45) Deficit, Defense & DOGE

(25:43) AI & Robotics

(35:28) Macro Impact of AI & Robotics

(39:08) Investing in Robotics

(44:52) China vs USA

(48:44) Subsidizing to Build Reliance

(51:53) Citrini's Core Thesis





