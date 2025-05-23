This week, we discuss the U.S. fiscal pivot, soaring deficits, and what it means for bond markets, Bitcoin, and global capital flows. We also debate whether Japan is the canary in the coal mine for sovereign debt risks, if QE is still politically viable, the housing market crisis, and why Bitcoin and foreign equities may be the only rational long-term trades. Enjoy!

Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zNQbt0lyXLmZQYf-56mneLpPxFNJ5y7h/view?usp=sharing

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:46) Big Beautiful Bill

(06:47) There’s One Trade

(11:21) Government Spending Problem

(14:10) US Economic Data

(16:55) Housing Market Crisis

(22:12) Global Collateral & JGBs

(27:21) Food Prices & Labor

(33:10) Bond Yields & Inflation

(38:32) Liquidity & Collateral Stress

(42:03) US Equities Still Safe?

(50:37) Final Thoughts

