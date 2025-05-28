The US Economy Is About To Take Off And Bring Stocks With It | David Cervantes

In this episode, David Cervantes from Pinebrook Capital breaks down 2025’s shifting macro landscape, covering fiscal stimulus, inflation, Fed policy, and market positioning. He highlights strong US deficits supporting growth, labor market shifts from immigration, and the chances of a June rate cut. He compares US vs. global equities, fixed income challenges, gold’s role, and small caps’ struggles with sector-specific opportunities. Enjoy!

__

—

__

—

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:34) YTD Macro Recap

(06:13) The Big Macro Picture

(11:29) Ads (Blockdaemon, Arkham, Ledger, Aptos)

(13:57) Rate Hike Dilemma

(15:57) Tuning Out the Noise

(18:10) Labor Market

(22:59) Fed Policy Reaction

(29:07) Growth Outlook

(31:20) Ads (Blockdaemon, Arkham, Ledger, Aptos)

(34:30) Structural Bid to Assets

(37:36) US vs ROW

(45:20) Fixed Income Outlook

(47:42) Gold Outlook

(48:39) Small Caps vs Large Caps

(55:12) Final Thoughts





__

