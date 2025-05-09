This week, we discuss our FOMC takeaways, Bessent making progress on a China trade deal, and how we’re thinking about the yield curve. We also delve into Fed QE misinformation, the bullish vs bearish risk-to-reward right now, the Taiwan dollar and Mag7 exodus, Bitcoin repeating last summer, and more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:29) FOMC Takeaways

(09:03) Strong Economic Data & Tariffs Sidelining Fed

(12:59) Unemployment & Immigration

(17:17) Inflation & Fed Reaction

(22:28) Trading Cuts & the Curve

(25:49) Fed QE Misinformation

(29:42) Bessent & China Trade Deal

(38:00) Bullish vs Bearish Catalysts

(44:34) Bitcoin & Global Liquidity

(46:51) Taiwan Dollar, Klauss & Mag7 Exodus

(55:21) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on Forward Guidance should be considered as investment advice. Please always do your own research & speak to a financial advisor before thinking about, thinking about putting your money into these crazy markets.