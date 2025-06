( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:59 ) What Is Flipcash?

( 05:43 ) Only Possible On Solana

( 08:58 ) Zenrock Ad

( 09:47 ) Turning Physical Cash Digital

( 17:30 ) How Does Flipcash Work?

( 20:40 ) Privacy With Digital Payments

( 22:26 ) Launching With Stablecoins

( 27:19 ) Finding Product Market Fit In Crypto

( 32:19 ) Zenrock Ad

( 33:09 ) Micropayments

( 45:00 ) What’s Next For Flipcash?