Gm! This week we're joined by Kash Dhanda live at Solana Crossroads to discuss the end game for Jupiter. We deep dive into building crypto's DeFi super-app, Jupiter's revenue breakdown, Solana vs app revenue, what's next for Jupiter & more. Enjoy! -- Follow Kash: https://x.com/kashdhanda Follow Jack: https://x.com/whosknave Follow Lightspeed: https://twitter.com/Lightspeedpodhq Subscribe to the Lightspeed Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/lightspeed -- Ledger, the global leader in digital asset security, proudly sponsors the Lightspeed podcast. As Ledger celebrates 10 years of securing 20% of global crypto, it remains the top choice for securing your Solana assets. Buy a LEDGER™ device now and build confidently, knowing your SOL are safe.Buy now on https://shop.ledger.com/?r=1da180a5de00. -- Grab your tickets to Permissionless IV. Use code LIGHTSPEED10 for 10% off: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv -- Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

(00:00) Introduction

(01:26) The Jupiter End Game

(07:40) Growing Market Share

(12:02) Ledger Ad

(12:48) Jupiter’s Revenue Breakdown

(21:46) Does Jupiter Have A Moat?

(24:52) Is The AMM Model Doomed?

(30:40) Ledger Ad

(31:26) Solana vs App Revenue

(37:54) The JUP Token

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation. Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mert, Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.