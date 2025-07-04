home

(00:00) Introduction

(01:24) The Hivemapper Origin Story

(07:08) How Does Google Maps Monetize?

(11:43) Katana Ad

(12:36) Ledger Ad

(13:06) Partnering With Robotaxi Companies

(20:34) How Does Hivemapper’s Data Collection Compare To Tesla?

(22:31) What Is Bee?

(25:02) Katana Ad

(25:55) Ledger Ad

(26:25) Launching With A Token vs U.S Dollars

(30:03) The Evolution Of DePIN

(32:09) Do DePIN Networks Need Tokens?

(38:58) Do Subscription Models Work For DePIN Networks?

(46:35) Integrating AI With Hivemapper

(53:19) How To Attract More Builders To Crypto?

