( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:24 ) The Hivemapper Origin Story

( 07:08 ) How Does Google Maps Monetize?

( 13:06 ) Partnering With Robotaxi Companies

( 20:34 ) How Does Hivemapper’s Data Collection Compare To Tesla?

( 22:31 ) What Is Bee?

( 26:25 ) Launching With A Token vs U.S Dollars

( 30:03 ) The Evolution Of DePIN

( 32:09 ) Do DePIN Networks Need Tokens?

( 38:58 ) Do Subscription Models Work For DePIN Networks?

( 46:35 ) Integrating AI With Hivemapper