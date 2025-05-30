Gm! This week we're joined by Emon Motamedi to discuss the Solana incubator. We deep dive into how to find great ideas, building in crypto, finding product market fit, advice for founders, what is cohort 3 & more. Enjoy!

(00:00) Introduction

(02:14) Post Accelerate Takeaways

(12:47) How To Find Great Ideas

(19:41) Building In Crypto

(22:43) What Has PMF In Crypto?

(30:25) Should Founders Launch Tokens?

(35:30) Real World Use Cases In Crypto

(39:25) Advice For Founders

(44:53) Examples From The Solana Incubator

(52:56) The Stablecoin Business Model

(55:50) What Is Cohort 3?

(58:59) Outro

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation. Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mert, Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.